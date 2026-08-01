Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $31.47 Million Holdings in CNA Financial Corporation $CNA

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA - Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,247 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 225,030 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of CNA Financial worth $31,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,305 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

CNA opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.28. The business's 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32. CNA Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 8.08%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNA

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation is a leading U.S.-based commercial property and casualty insurance company offering a broad portfolio of risk management and insurance solutions. The company underwrites coverage for businesses of all sizes across a variety of industry sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, technology, construction and real estate. In addition to core property and casualty insurance, CNA delivers specialized products such as surety bonds, professional liability, environmental liability and commercial auto coverage.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CNA traces its origins to the founding of Continental Casualty Company in 1897.

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