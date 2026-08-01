Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $31.98 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 117.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,539 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 91,038 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Verisk Analytics worth $31,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,931 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 114.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 52.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,876 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $42,325,000 after purchasing an additional 46,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $194.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.94 and a 52-week high of $281.82. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $185.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $806.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.02 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 239.55% and a net margin of 28.24%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 2,020 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.49, for a total value of $394,889.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,251,262.84. This trade represents a 14.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,671 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $851,102.91. Following the transaction, the director owned 69,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,590,346.58. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 21,027 shares of company stock worth $3,870,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Bank of America cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $236.27.

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Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report).

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