Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $32.26 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,752 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 264,373 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $32,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Owlhouse Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $3,654,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 11.9% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 62,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Key Stories Impacting Mondelez International

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $66.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International's payout ratio is 73.53%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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