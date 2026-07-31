Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $35.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. $THG

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG - Free Report) by 102.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,152 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 104,585 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.59% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $35,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get THG alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $451,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,742 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $3,664,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 145.0% during the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company's stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $229.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock's 50-day moving average is $206.11 and its 200-day moving average is $187.37. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.28. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.17 and a 52-week high of $235.15.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $1.47. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 11.17%.The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. The Hanover Insurance Group's payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

The Hanover Insurance Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $223.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on THG

The Hanover Insurance Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Hanover Insurance Group this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 8,358 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.74, for a total value of $1,619,278.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 141,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,319,471.14. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Aristeguieta sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $195,370.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,053 shares in the company, valued at $791,834.61. This trade represents a 19.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 26,108 shares of company stock valued at $5,063,751 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc NYSE: THG is a property and casualty insurance company that provides a range of commercial and personal insurance products. Through its subsidiary companies, Hanover offers coverage for businesses of all sizes, including workers' compensation, general liability, commercial auto, and professional liability. On the personal lines side, the company underwrites homeowners, personal auto, flood, and umbrella policies designed to meet the needs of individuals and families.

In addition to its core commercial and personal insurance offerings, Hanover maintains a specialty arm that focuses on niche markets through tailored product solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Hanover Insurance Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Hanover Insurance Group wasn't on the list.

While The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here