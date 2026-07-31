Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $37.78 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 625.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,118 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,112 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Burlington Stores worth $37,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,604.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 91.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company's stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,033.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company's stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total value of $790,106.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $469,073.02. This trade represents a 62.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,920 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $7,144,807.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 81,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,669,736.01. This represents a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,022. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $372.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.49 and a 12 month high of $378.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $367.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $353.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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