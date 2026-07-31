Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $40.40 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,445 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 16,463 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of United Rentals worth $40,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in United Rentals by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,518 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in United Rentals by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,136 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 43.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,057 shares of the construction company's stock worth $42,233,000 after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.3% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 338.7% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $1,300.00 price objective on United Rentals in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $715.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research raised United Rentals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,275.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Rentals from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $1,320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,226.50.

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Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,500 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.15, for a total transaction of $1,699,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,869,155.30. This trade represents a 19.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock opened at $1,069.23 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.59 and a twelve month high of $1,177.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.79. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,064.93 and its 200-day moving average is $924.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $12.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.53 by $1.23. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 15.67%.The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.47 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 48.35 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio is 18.92%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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