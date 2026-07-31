Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $41.44 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056,254 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 345,750 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.34% of Ally Financial worth $41,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 106.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,123 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,158,000 after buying an additional 129,497 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 374.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $47.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Ally Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ally Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ally Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ally Financial news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $210,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 93,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,083.78. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Free Report).

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