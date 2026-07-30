Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $45.49 Million Stock Position in Moody's Corporation $MCO

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,264 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 29,278 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Moody's worth $45,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Moody's by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 363 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in Moody's by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody's by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 753 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Moody's by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody's by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody's news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total value of $71,679.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $900,534.95. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $665,533.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,846,709.88. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,098 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Moody's from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $500.00 price objective on Moody's in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Moody's from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Moody's from $590.00 to $597.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Moody's from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $553.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Moody's

Moody's Price Performance

MCO opened at $483.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $467.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody's Corporation has a 1 year low of $402.28 and a 1 year high of $546.88. The stock has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Moody's had a return on equity of 80.35% and a net margin of 34.25%.The business's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.500-17.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moody's Corporation will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Moody's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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