Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $52.13 Million Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. $HE

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE - Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,512,517 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 270,546 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 2.03% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $52,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,075 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,888 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 129,819 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,582 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 36.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 491,366 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 132,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $13.75 to $11.75 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $12.38.

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Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of HE opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.49. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $746.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.45 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a diversified holding company operating in the energy and financial services sectors in the state of Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, Hawaiian Electric Company, provides generation, transmission, distribution and customer service to the island of Oahu, while its Maui Electric and Hawaii Electric Light Company subsidiaries serve Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Hawaii Island. The roots of the electric utility business trace back to 1891 when service first commenced in Honolulu.

Through its subsidiary Hawaii Gas, HEI extends its energy portfolio to include the distribution of natural gas and propane, supporting residential, commercial and industrial customers across the islands.

See Also

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