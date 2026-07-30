Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $58.36 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,199 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 30,175 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in S&P Global were worth $58,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $489.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $523.59.

View Our Latest Report on SPGI

Trending Headlines about S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded estimates. S&P Global reported adjusted EPS of $4.83, ahead of the $4.81 consensus, while revenue increased 10.4% year over year to $4.15 billion, topping the $4.12 billion estimate. Ratings and Indices were key sources of strength, supporting higher margins, profit and cash flow. S&P Global Reports Second Quarter Results

S&P Global reported adjusted EPS of $4.83, ahead of the $4.81 consensus, while revenue increased 10.4% year over year to $4.15 billion, topping the $4.12 billion estimate. Ratings and Indices were key sources of strength, supporting higher margins, profit and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns and outlook improvements in key businesses provided support. Management expects more than $7 billion in 2026 buybacks following the Mobility spin-off and raised its Ratings and Indices outlook. The company also highlighted AI-driven growth and expanding benchmark demand. SPGI Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Growth and Buybacks

Management expects more than $7 billion in 2026 buybacks following the Mobility spin-off and raised its Ratings and Indices outlook. The company also highlighted AI-driven growth and expanding benchmark demand. Positive Sentiment: Expansion into private markets, African credit and data-center infrastructure could broaden long-term growth. S&P Global added With Intelligence datasets to Capital IQ Pro and agreed to acquire majority control of Agusto & Company and data-center intelligence provider datacenterHawk. Expanded Private Markets Datasets

S&P Global added With Intelligence datasets to Capital IQ Pro and agreed to acquire majority control of Agusto & Company and data-center intelligence provider datacenterHawk. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive but adjusted valuation targets. Citigroup raised its target to $500 and maintained a Buy rating, while JPMorgan, Barclays and Baird modestly lowered targets but retained bullish ratings such as Overweight or Outperform.

Citigroup raised its target to $500 and maintained a Buy rating, while JPMorgan, Barclays and Baird modestly lowered targets but retained bullish ratings such as Overweight or Outperform. Negative Sentiment: Full-year guidance was the main pressure point. S&P Global forecast 2026 EPS of $17.50-$17.75, below the approximately $18.98 analyst consensus cited before the update. Investors also reacted to reports characterizing EPS performance as weaker than expected on certain measures, overshadowing the reported quarterly beat. An analyst also reduced its FY2027 EPS estimate to $20.32 from $20.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.9%

SPGI opened at $420.70 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company's 50-day moving average is $424.07 and its 200 day moving average is $439.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 31.37%.S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.500-17.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here