Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $7.80 Million Position in Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS - Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,305 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Webster Financial worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,385 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,127 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,921 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,658,000 after acquiring an additional 176,258 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 476,095 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $24,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company's stock.

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Webster Financial Stock Up 0.0%

Webster Financial stock opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Webster Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $78.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $769.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.80 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 22.78%.The company's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Corporation will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Webster Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $79.00 to $77.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Get Our Latest Report on WBS

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

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