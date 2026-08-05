Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $8.12 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,693 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,537 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 42.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "outperformer" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nutrien from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.84.

Read Our Latest Report on NTR

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.47.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.58%.The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Nutrien's revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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