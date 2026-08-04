Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stake in BOK Financial Corporation $BOKF

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF - Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,913 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of BOK Financial worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in BOK Financial by 2,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the bank's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 366 shares of the bank's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 367 shares of the bank's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company's stock.

BOK Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $143.78 on Tuesday. BOK Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.58 and a 52 week high of $144.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.47.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $589.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $568.08 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 18.97%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Corporation will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Mark B. Wade sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.62, for a total value of $225,454.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,275.82. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.91, for a total value of $67,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,407,920.76. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,309 shares of company stock valued at $577,203. 63.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered BOK Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $139.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on BOKF

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation NASDAQ: BOKF, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company's offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

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