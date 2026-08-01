Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stake in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,213 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 142,331 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of CMS Energy worth $31,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,987,018.41. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 target price on CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut CMS Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.83.

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CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $72.09 on Friday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.170 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. CMS Energy's payout ratio is presently 68.47%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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