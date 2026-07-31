Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,044 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 60,043 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Dollar General worth $39,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 245,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,707,809 shares of the company's stock worth $754,857,000 after purchasing an additional 42,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,431,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,864,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $127.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.27 and a 200-day moving average of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on Dollar General from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $113.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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