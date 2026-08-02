Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM - Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,784 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.39% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $21,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 54.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,287 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $21,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTM shares. Zacks Research upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, White Mountains Insurance Group presently has an average rating of "Hold".

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White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

WTM stock opened at $2,101.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.29. The firm's fifty day moving average is $2,103.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2,147.86. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,648.00 and a 52 week high of $2,333.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($12.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($8.59). White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 28.44%.The business had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.40 million. Research analysts predict that White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 134 earnings per share for the current year.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: WTM, White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Through its principal operating subsidiaries—most notably Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

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