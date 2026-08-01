Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 110,669 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,148 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 110,669 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C worth $26,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 297 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 425 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.00.

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Performance

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 52-week low of $80.15 and a 52-week high of $109.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $9,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,459.68. The trade was a 51.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,044,773.73. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,503.10. This trade represents a 42.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

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