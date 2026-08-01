Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 11,693 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,971 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.27% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $29,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,901 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $353,949,000 after buying an additional 75,777 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,204,801 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $302,290,000 after acquiring an additional 546,298 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,279,576 shares of the construction company's stock worth $185,324,000 after acquiring an additional 572,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,453 shares of the construction company's stock worth $184,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,264,156 shares of the construction company's stock worth $183,088,000 after acquiring an additional 75,250 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE WMS opened at $138.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.85 and a 12 month high of $179.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.91 and a 200-day moving average of $148.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $676.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $651.92 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc NYSE: WMS is a leading manufacturer and supplier of water management solutions in North America. Headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio, the company specializes in the design, production and distribution of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) drainage pipe and related products. Its core business addresses stormwater management, on-site septic systems and erosion control for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects.

The company's product portfolio includes corrugated plastic pipe, tubing, fittings, geocells, geogrids and stormwater structures such as inlets, manholes and detention/retention systems.

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