Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 12,002 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,232 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Equinix were worth $32,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 233.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equinix from $1,109.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equinix from $1,250.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Equinix from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,235.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,192.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

Trending Headlines about Equinix

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Equinix reported second-quarter FFO of $11.78 per share, ahead of the $11.25 consensus estimate, supported by strong demand, record bookings and higher xScale fees. The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook and projected 11%–12% revenue growth in 2026, with $5 billion–$6 billion of capital expenditures to expand capacity for artificial-intelligence demand. Equinix Q2 AFFO Beat Estimates

Equinix reported second-quarter FFO of $11.78 per share, ahead of the $11.25 consensus estimate, supported by strong demand, record bookings and higher xScale fees. The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook and projected 11%–12% revenue growth in 2026, with $5 billion–$6 billion of capital expenditures to expand capacity for artificial-intelligence demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive: Truist raised its price target to $1,220 and kept a Buy rating, while Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $1,211 and maintained Overweight. TD Cowen also raised its target to $1,166 and reiterated Buy. Analyst Price Target Changes

Analysts remain constructive: Truist raised its price target to $1,220 and kept a Buy rating, while Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $1,211 and maintained Overweight. TD Cowen also raised its target to $1,166 and reiterated Buy. Positive Sentiment: Equinix declared a quarterly dividend of $5.16 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 2%, providing ongoing shareholder income.

Equinix declared a quarterly dividend of $5.16 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 2%, providing ongoing shareholder income. Neutral Sentiment: The company reportedly plans to issue at least $3 billion of U.S. investment-grade bonds. The financing could support its AI-related expansion, although it would add debt and interest obligations. Equinix Bond Sale Report

The company reportedly plans to issue at least $3 billion of U.S. investment-grade bonds. The financing could support its AI-related expansion, although it would add debt and interest obligations. Negative Sentiment: The main near-term catalyst is a softer third-quarter forecast, which overshadowed the earnings beat and improved full-year and long-term outlook. Investors appear focused on the possibility of slower immediate growth. Equinix Shares Fall on Soft Third-Quarter Forecast

The main near-term catalyst is a softer third-quarter forecast, which overshadowed the earnings beat and improved full-year and long-term outlook. Investors appear focused on the possibility of slower immediate growth. Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put-option activity—4,245 contracts versus average daily volume of 775—signals increased defensive or bearish positioning, though it does not necessarily represent company-specific fundamentals.

Equinix Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $1,019.28 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,053.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $995.00. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $720.62 and a 52 week high of $1,128.68. The stock has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.64%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is presently 132.90%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total transaction of $2,210,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,116.16. This trade represents a 26.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total value of $5,669,241.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,145.10. The trade was a 41.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 11,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,574 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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