Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 260,350 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB - Free Report) by 188.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 398,279 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 260,350 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.31% of H&R Block worth $12,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 934,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,744,000 after purchasing an additional 150,719 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 1,999.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106,077 shares of the company's stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 101,025 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 42,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 31,648 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in H&R Block by 543.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 67,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $1,523,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE HRB opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.36.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 211.62%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.38 EPS. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRB shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of H&R Block from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research cut H&R Block from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stephens began coverage on H&R Block in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.00.

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H&R Block Profile

H&R Block NYSE: HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

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