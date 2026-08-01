Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 277,771 Shares of SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Free Report) by 265.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,361 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 277,771 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.32% of SEI Investments worth $30,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,160,636 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $284,015,000 after buying an additional 133,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,317 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $237,421,000 after acquiring an additional 109,974 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,917,370 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $157,263,000 after acquiring an additional 308,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SEI Investments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,873,198 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $146,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,669 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $143,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SEI Investments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Research upgraded SEI Investments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on SEI Investments from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEI Investments

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 20,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $1,986,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,214.57. The trade was a 33.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $1,031,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,202.52. This trade represents a 35.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 112,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,467,693 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEIC stock opened at $102.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.68. SEI Investments Company has a 12-month low of $75.08 and a 12-month high of $104.47.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 28.85%.The firm had revenue of $641.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments Company will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 118.0%. SEI Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.34%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

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