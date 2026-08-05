Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 28,546 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc $KB

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB - Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,805 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 28,546 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KB. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,537 shares of the bank's stock worth $145,360,000 after buying an additional 39,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,052 shares of the bank's stock valued at $92,928,000 after buying an additional 41,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 882,277 shares of the bank's stock valued at $73,150,000 after buying an additional 36,710 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in KB Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 761,913 shares of the bank's stock valued at $65,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company's stock.

KB Financial Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of KB stock opened at $120.25 on Wednesday. KB Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $76.31 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $110.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company's principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

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