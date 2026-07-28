Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 31,984 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,022 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,984 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $111,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.3% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the company's stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in GE Vernova by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 221 shares of the company's stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE GEV opened at $997.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1,034.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $925.93. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $530.16 and a twelve month high of $1,195.94. The company has a market capitalization of $265.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.79 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 23.03%.GE Vernova's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.72%.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GE Vernova from $1,302.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,220.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,133.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here