Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 35,310 Shares of Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV - Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,208 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,310 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Solventum worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 15,355,691 shares of the company's stock worth $1,216,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,467,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Solventum by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109,027 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,119,000 after buying an additional 1,272,921 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Solventum by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,630,300 shares of the company's stock worth $338,006,000 after buying an additional 959,543 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Solventum by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,588,728 shares of the company's stock worth $362,375,000 after buying an additional 763,308 shares during the period.

Solventum Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SOLV opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. Solventum Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $88.65.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Solventum had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 17.33%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOLV shares. Weiss Ratings raised Solventum from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Solventum from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Solventum from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Solventum

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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