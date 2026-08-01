Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 4,423 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,827 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Cencora worth $32,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its position in Cencora by 4.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,032 shares of the company's stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,647,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Cencora by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 73,452 shares of the company's stock worth $22,025,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, Director Lauren M. Tyler purchased 550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,932.57. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock opened at $312.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.36 and a 200-day moving average of $315.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.82 and a 12 month high of $377.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The firm had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Cencora's payout ratio is 18.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cencora from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore set a $360.00 price target on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COR

Cencora Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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