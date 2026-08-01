Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 46,629 Shares of Allegion PLC $ALLE

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,629 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of Allegion worth $28,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Allegion by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.7% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $547,639.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,375.50. The trade was a 31.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 687 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $106,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,053,690. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 14,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,983 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $157.66 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $183.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.75 and a 200-day moving average of $146.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 15.36%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Allegion's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegion from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 price target on Allegion in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered Allegion from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $164.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLE

About Allegion

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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