Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 506,152 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,284 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 506,152 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of VICI Properties worth $29,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,580 shares of the company's stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,234 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in VICI Properties by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 89,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 976,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,843,000 after purchasing an additional 478,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 210,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key VICI Properties News

Here are the key news stories impacting VICI Properties this week:

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.65.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.50% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. VICI Properties's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.54.

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VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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