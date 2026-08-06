Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 615,828 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. $UAA

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA - Free Report) by 100.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,226,299 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 615,828 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of Under Armour worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Under Armour alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $9,909,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 476,521 shares of the company's stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 237,957 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its stake in Under Armour by 564.8% during the fourth quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 41,958,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,536,000 after acquiring an additional 35,647,123 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $1,343,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,168,819 shares of the company's stock worth $85,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,120 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $8.15. The company's 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 739,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $3,675,419.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 44,179,116 shares in the company, valued at $219,570,206.52. This trade represents a 1.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,178,344 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,147 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a "sell" rating and set a $4.75 target price (down from $6.20) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Under Armour from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Under Armour from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Under Armour

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc NYSE: UAA is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Under Armour, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Under Armour wasn't on the list.

While Under Armour currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here