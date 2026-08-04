Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 8,258 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70,300.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James upgraded Alnylam to “strong buy” and set a $420 price target, implying substantial potential upside from the referenced share price. The bullish call provides support for the stock despite its recent decline from prior highs. Raymond James upgrade

and set a $420 price target, implying substantial potential upside from the referenced share price. The bullish call provides support for the stock despite its recent decline from prior highs. Positive Sentiment: Chardan Capital reiterated its buy rating , reinforcing the view among some analysts that Alnylam’s growth prospects remain attractive. Chardan Capital buy rating

, reinforcing the view among some analysts that Alnylam’s growth prospects remain attractive. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms reduced their price targets but maintained bullish ratings. Barclays lowered its target to $450 while keeping an “overweight” rating; Citigroup cut its target to $340 but retained a “buy” rating. Wells Fargo, Stifel and RBC also reduced targets to $316, $318 and $350, respectively. The cuts suggest more cautious valuation assumptions, although the ratings and targets remain positive. Analyst price-target changes Wells Fargo price target

Barclays lowered its target to $450 while keeping an “overweight” rating; Citigroup cut its target to $340 but retained a “buy” rating. Wells Fargo, Stifel and RBC also reduced targets to $316, $318 and $350, respectively. The cuts suggest more cautious valuation assumptions, although the ratings and targets remain positive. Neutral Sentiment: Other analysts have become more cautious. Morgan Stanley lowered its expectations, Oppenheimer issued a pessimistic forecast, and Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock to “hold.” These actions add pressure to the broader analyst outlook, which is mixed despite several high price targets. Morgan Stanley outlook

Morgan Stanley lowered its expectations, Oppenheimer issued a pessimistic forecast, and Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock to “hold.” These actions add pressure to the broader analyst outlook, which is mixed despite several high price targets. Negative Sentiment: Two law firms announced continuing investigations into possible securities-law violations involving Alnylam. The notices invite shareholders who experienced losses to contact the firms. Although these announcements do not establish wrongdoing, they create potential legal, reputational and financial risks for ALNY. Frank R. Cruz investigation SBS Law investigation

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.2%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $220.33 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.81 and a 12 month high of $495.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $377.00 to $316.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $402.67.

Read Our Latest Report on ALNY

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $473,302.76. This trade represents a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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