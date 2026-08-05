Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG - Free Report) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,999 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 188,746 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.41% of Harley-Davidson worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOG. TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 19.5% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the company's stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $957,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,009 shares of the company's stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 114,441 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Root sold 1,554 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $37,979.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $718,536. This represents a 5.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul J. Krause sold 1,564 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $40,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,012 shares in the company, valued at $780,312. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 4,672 shares of company stock valued at $116,266 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 4.7%

HOG opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.27. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 4.78%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Harley-Davidson's payout ratio is 46.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $30.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOG

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG - Free Report).

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