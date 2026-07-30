Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,794 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $56,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company's stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $265,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,006.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company's stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,678,000 after acquiring an additional 82,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.0%

IDXX opened at $569.46 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $557.25 and its 200-day moving average is $591.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $518.55 and a 52-week high of $769.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.55.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Citigroup started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $749.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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