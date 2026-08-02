Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,548 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Nucor worth $20,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nucor by 745.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 83,463 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Nucor by 19.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 510,331 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $86,297,000 after purchasing an additional 82,668 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $6,329,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,371 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company's stock.

More Nucor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Nucor Stock Up 0.1%

Nucor stock opened at $257.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock's fifty day moving average is $242.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.32. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $131.32 and a 1-year high of $270.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.99%.The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Nucor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other news, EVP Randy J. Spicer sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,614,750. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $2,729,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,865 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,187.90. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 29,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,879 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $200.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nucor from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $273.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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