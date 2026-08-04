Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX - Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,182 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 161,471 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in ASE Technology were worth $12,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in ASE Technology by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,425 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 15.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,775,272 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $50,591,000 after buying an additional 780,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 16.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 261.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 537.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,928 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ASE Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research raised ASE Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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ASE Technology Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. The company has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.69.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. ASE Technology had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a positive change from ASE Technology's previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 96.0%. ASE Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.05%.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. NYSE: ASX, commonly referred to as ASE, is a Taiwan-based provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services. The company focuses on back-end semiconductor manufacturing and related services that prepare integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices for final use. Its core activities include advanced IC packaging, final testing, wafer probing, and related engineering and supply-chain support for semiconductor customers.

ASE offers a range of products and technical capabilities designed to meet increasingly complex packaging and system-in-package requirements.

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