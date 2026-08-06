Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in NiCE $NICE

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Free Report) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,312 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 24,123 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of NiCE worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of NiCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in NiCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in NiCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company's stock.

NiCE News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NiCE this week:

Positive Sentiment: NiCE exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $2.70 versus the $2.63 consensus and revenue of $782.3 million versus $766.3 million expected. Revenue increased 7.6% year over year, led by 12.6% growth in cloud revenue to $609.0 million. NiCE Exceeds Revenue Guidance Range, Reporting 8% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in Second Quarter 2026

NiCE exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $2.70 versus the $2.63 consensus and revenue of $782.3 million versus $766.3 million expected. Revenue increased 7.6% year over year, led by 12.6% growth in cloud revenue to $609.0 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised the quality of its earnings outlook: full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $11.06-$11.26 is above the $10.69 analyst consensus, while third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.73-$2.83 also exceeds expectations of $2.68. NiCE Earnings Results

Management raised the quality of its earnings outlook: full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $11.06-$11.26 is above the $10.69 analyst consensus, while third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.73-$2.83 also exceeds expectations of $2.68. Positive Sentiment: Concentrix and Currys won NiCE’s 2026 International CX Excellence Award, offering additional evidence that customers are using NiCE’s intelligent orchestration and personalization tools to improve engagement. Concentrix and Currys Win NiCE International CX Excellence Award

NiCE Stock Down 3.8%

NiCE stock opened at $99.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. NiCE has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $156.37. The company's 50 day moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.09.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. NiCE had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $782.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.060-11.260 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiCE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NiCE from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of NiCE in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson upgraded NiCE from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NiCE

NiCE Company Profile

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

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