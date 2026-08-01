Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,195 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 42,791 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Prologis were worth $30,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $144.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average of $139.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.41 and a twelve month high of $153.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 45.79%.Prologis's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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