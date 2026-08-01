Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,796 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,877 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $24,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TTWO alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,868,194 shares of the company's stock worth $5,598,914,000 after acquiring an additional 166,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,402,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,919,362,000 after purchasing an additional 390,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,869,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,242,204,000 after purchasing an additional 60,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,889,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $739,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $735,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $320.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $287.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 208,969 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $47,507,012.46. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 1,006,021 shares in the company, valued at $228,708,814.14. The trade was a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 208,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $47,507,012.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,006,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $228,708,814.14. This represents a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 569,936 shares of company stock valued at $128,431,438. Insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $242.92 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $187.63 and a one year high of $265.94. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.95, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.68.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Take-Two Interactive Software, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Take-Two Interactive Software wasn't on the list.

While Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here