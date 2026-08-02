Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 107,990 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,446 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 107,990 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Tractor Supply worth $19,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $34.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.31.

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Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.9%

Tractor Supply stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.46. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 41.74% and a net margin of 6.42%.The company's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Tractor Supply's payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

Further Reading

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