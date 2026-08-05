Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 26,276 Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN - Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,493 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,276 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Churchill Downs worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company's stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company's stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company's stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHDN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $149.00 to $137.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price target on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $118.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $3.45. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

More Churchill Downs News

Here are the key news stories impacting Churchill Downs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Churchill Downs and The New York Racing Association announced a six-race Thoroughbred Championship Series beginning in 2027. The series will connect the Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes, Travers Stakes and three additional races across Churchill Downs, Belmont Park and Saratoga. A unified points system and $5 million standings-based prize pool are intended to keep top horses, owners and fans engaged throughout the season. Horse Racing's Biggest Events Unite in Landmark New Thoroughbred Championship Series

Churchill Downs and The New York Racing Association announced a six-race beginning in 2027. The series will connect the Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes, Travers Stakes and three additional races across Churchill Downs, Belmont Park and Saratoga. A unified points system and $5 million standings-based prize pool are intended to keep top horses, owners and fans engaged throughout the season. Positive Sentiment: The races will receive national television exposure, with Churchill Downs events airing on NBC and NYRA events on FOX. The initiative could create longer-lasting revenue opportunities through sponsorships, broadcast rights, wagering, attendance and merchandise, potentially turning the Derby’s brand value into a recurring media asset. Is Churchill Downs Turning Its Derby Franchise Into a Year-Round Media Asset?

The races will receive national television exposure, with Churchill Downs events airing on NBC and NYRA events on FOX. The initiative could create longer-lasting revenue opportunities through sponsorships, broadcast rights, wagering, attendance and merchandise, potentially turning the Derby’s brand value into a recurring media asset. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its CHDN price target to $157 from $155 and maintained an “outperform” rating. The target reflects substantial potential upside from the stock’s recent trading level, reinforcing optimism around the company’s racing assets and growth plans. Mizuho Raises Churchill Downs Price Target

Mizuho raised its CHDN price target to $157 from $155 and maintained an “outperform” rating. The target reflects substantial potential upside from the stock’s recent trading level, reinforcing optimism around the company’s racing assets and growth plans. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary describes Churchill Downs as potentially undervalued by approximately 38% if the new championship series successfully increases engagement and monetization. However, the estimate is scenario-based, and rules, sponsorships, broadcast agreements and commercial terms have not yet been finalized. Churchill Downs Could Be 38% Undervalued on New Racing Series Plans

Analyst commentary describes Churchill Downs as potentially undervalued by approximately 38% if the new championship series successfully increases engagement and monetization. However, the estimate is scenario-based, and rules, sponsorships, broadcast agreements and commercial terms have not yet been finalized. Negative Sentiment: Price-target revisions remain mixed: Wells Fargo lowered its target to $117, while Citizens cut its target to $137, despite maintaining favorable views. These reductions suggest analysts see execution, regulatory, economic and discretionary-spending risks even as the long-term valuation case remains bullish. Wells Fargo Cuts Churchill Downs Price Target

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a leading American entertainment and gaming company best known for operating the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the annual Kentucky Derby. Beyond its signature thoroughbred racing venue, the company manages a diversified portfolio of live racing facilities, casinos, and off-track betting operations. Its services encompass pari-mutuel wagering, historical horse racing machines, and online betting through its TwinSpires platform, reaching horse racing and sports betting enthusiasts nationwide.

In its live racing segment, Churchill Downs oversees a network of racetracks and racing festivals, offering year-round events in multiple states.

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