Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 393,676 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO - Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,396,554 shares of the company's stock after selling 393,676 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 1.60% of Flowers Foods worth $27,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,091,556 shares of the company's stock worth $229,476,000 after buying an additional 736,624 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,997,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,654,000 after acquiring an additional 276,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,727,000 after acquiring an additional 602,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,968,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,697,000 after acquiring an additional 680,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,545,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,497,000 after acquiring an additional 925,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flowers Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Flowers Foods from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $9.60.

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Flowers Foods Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE FLO opened at $7.01 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Flowers Foods's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Flowers Foods's dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 194,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,458,291.80. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.23% of the company's stock.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States, offering a variety of fresh bread, buns, rolls, snack cakes and tortillas. Headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, the company operates an extensive network of bakeries and distribution centers that serve retail grocery chains, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and foodservice customers nationwide. Flowers Foods markets its products under well-known brands such as Nature's Own, Wonder, Dave's Killer Bread, Mrs.

Further Reading

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