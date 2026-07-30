Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 9,706 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,508 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 9,706 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of TE Connectivity worth $48,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 66.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,214.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 97,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 75.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore reissued an "in-line" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $251.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Down 3.6%

TEL opened at $206.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $252.56. The company's 50-day moving average price is $205.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 24.59%. TE Connectivity's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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