Quent Long Short Global Small Cap Fund LP Takes Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Quent Long Short Global Small Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,264 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 8,066 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of XOM opened at $149.44 on Tuesday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's fifty day moving average is $154.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.54. The stock has a market cap of $619.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.19.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.95.

View Our Latest Report on ExxonMobil

Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 18,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. The trade was a 10.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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