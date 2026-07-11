R Squared Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,297 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of R Squared Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,063 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,817,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial boosted its stake in Alphabet by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial now owns 184,735 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $52,993,000 after purchasing an additional 126,626 shares during the period. Downshift Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Downshift Financial LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several pieces highlighted Alphabet’s durable AI and cloud execution, including commentary that its distribution across Search, Android, YouTube, and Google Cloud gives it an edge in monetizing AI better than many rivals.

Several pieces highlighted Alphabet’s durable AI and cloud execution, including commentary that its distribution across Search, Android, YouTube, and Google Cloud gives it an edge in monetizing AI better than many rivals. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remained constructive, with Zacks upgrading Alphabet to “strong-buy,” and multiple reports saying the stock still looks undervalued after its strong rally and may have further upside from current levels.

Analysts and market commentary remained constructive, with Zacks upgrading Alphabet to “strong-buy,” and multiple reports saying the stock still looks undervalued after its strong rally and may have further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s cloud and AI ecosystem continues to draw positive coverage, including a new agentic AI collaboration with Accenture and reports that digital demand and data-center growth could support the business in the second half of 2026.

Alphabet’s cloud and AI ecosystem continues to draw positive coverage, including a new agentic AI collaboration with Accenture and reports that digital demand and data-center growth could support the business in the second half of 2026. Positive Sentiment: Long-term confidence also got a boost from comments that Alphabet could be a winner in the AI race due to its massive distribution footprint and ability to turn AI spending into real returns.

Long-term confidence also got a boost from comments that Alphabet could be a winner in the AI race due to its massive distribution footprint and ability to turn AI spending into real returns. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet’s search product set a record for queries per second during the World Cup, reinforcing the strength of its core franchise, though this is more of a usage signal than a direct earnings catalyst.

Alphabet’s search product set a record for queries per second during the World Cup, reinforcing the strength of its core franchise, though this is more of a usage signal than a direct earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Waymo’s plan to expand driverless rides to more cities supports Alphabet’s optionality in autonomous vehicles, but the impact on near-term stock performance is likely limited.

Waymo’s plan to expand driverless rides to more cities supports Alphabet’s optionality in autonomous vehicles, but the impact on near-term stock performance is likely limited. Negative Sentiment: News that Google and OpenAI provided AI model access to Singapore-based affiliates of Chinese firms has renewed policy and export-control concerns, which could raise regulatory risk around AI distribution.

News that Google and OpenAI provided AI model access to Singapore-based affiliates of Chinese firms has renewed policy and export-control concerns, which could raise regulatory risk around AI distribution. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet is also facing more scrutiny abroad, including the UK bringing Google cloud services under direct oversight and an ongoing legal fight in India over its ads platform.

Alphabet is also facing more scrutiny abroad, including the UK bringing Google cloud services under direct oversight and an ongoing legal fight in India over its ads platform. Negative Sentiment: Some traders remain cautious about competition, with reports suggesting Meta could challenge Google’s AI leadership and that Alphabet’s recent price action has lagged broader tech at times.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,607,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,891,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.54 and a 52 week high of $404.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Freedom Capital lowered Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $416.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $378.53.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,345,358.56. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 160,465 shares of company stock worth $8,020,511 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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