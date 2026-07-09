R Squared Ltd Cuts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

R Squared Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,991 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,016,796,000 after buying an additional 3,669,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $517.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.69 billion, a PE ratio of 169.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.59 and a 1 year high of $584.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $482.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,739 shares of company stock valued at $161,135,671. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $455.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $453.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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