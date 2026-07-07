R Squared Ltd Sells 6,118 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

R Squared Ltd cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,118 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,198,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,599,882,000 after buying an additional 805,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,415,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,984,281,000 after buying an additional 616,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark lowered Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $190.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $190,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,757,108.80. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 23,002,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,404,375. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $324.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.67.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir announced an expanded AI platform agreement with GNP Seguros , its first publicly announced commercial customer in Latin America, which broadens the company’s international footprint and supports its push beyond government contracts. Article Title

Palantir announced an expanded AI platform agreement with , its first publicly announced commercial customer in Latin America, which broadens the company’s international footprint and supports its push beyond government contracts. Positive Sentiment: D.A. Davidson upgraded Palantir to Buy from Neutral , citing its growing role as an AI orchestration layer for enterprises. Analyst upgrades can help reinforce confidence after the stock’s recent weakness. Article Title

, citing its growing role as an AI orchestration layer for enterprises. Analyst upgrades can help reinforce confidence after the stock’s recent weakness. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces argued that Palantir’s recent selloff may have created a more attractive entry point, with some noting strong revenue growth, high net retention, and expanding commercial adoption. Article Title

Several commentary pieces argued that Palantir’s recent selloff may have created a more attractive entry point, with some noting strong revenue growth, high net retention, and expanding commercial adoption. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are still weighing Palantir’s high valuation against its rapid growth, with multiple articles this week highlighting both bullish long-term AI demand and concerns that the stock remains expensive after its sharp run-up. Article Title

Investors are still weighing Palantir’s high valuation against its rapid growth, with multiple articles this week highlighting both bullish long-term AI demand and concerns that the stock remains expensive after its sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Some recent coverage pointed to the stock’s steep decline from its highs and ongoing concerns about insider selling and prior volatility, which may cap enthusiasm even after the latest bounce. Article Title

Some recent coverage pointed to the stock’s steep decline from its highs and ongoing concerns about insider selling and prior volatility, which may cap enthusiasm even after the latest bounce. Negative Sentiment: Palantir also faces lingering risk from political scrutiny around its UK NHS contract, which remains an overhang for investors watching government renewal risk. Article Title

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here