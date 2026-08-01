Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC's holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Haven Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Haven Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,472 shares of the company's stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marriott International from $387.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Marriott International from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 price objective on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $388.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $372.95 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.76 and a 1 year high of $410.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $379.52 and a 200 day moving average of $354.20. The company has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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