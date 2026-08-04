Radian Group Inc. $RDN Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN - Free Report) by 89.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,995 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 340,069 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,867 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 72,867 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 17,199.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,903 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 155,996 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,012,255 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $108,411,000 after acquiring an additional 916,003 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 239,396 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 89,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 274.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 91,912 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 67,357 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, Director Margaret Anne Leyden sold 2,070 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $71,601.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,425.76. This represents a 23.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 4,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $174,942.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $724,089.52. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company's stock.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:RDN opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $41.05.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 40.50%.The firm had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Radian Group's dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Radian Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Radian Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Radian Group

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc NYSE: RDN is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance and related risk management solutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc, the company underwrites borrower-paid and lender-paid mortgage insurance that protects lenders and investors from potential losses arising from borrower defaults. Radian's core business focuses on supporting residential mortgage originations and servicing by offering capital-efficient credit protection and credit risk transfer strategies.

Beyond mortgage insurance, Radian offers an array of real estate transaction services under its Radian Title division.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Radian Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Radian Group wasn't on the list.

While Radian Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here