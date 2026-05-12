Raelipskie Partnership Acquires New Shares in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,067 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000. ExxonMobil makes up about 1.3% of Raelipskie Partnership's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $24,342,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,857,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $18,778,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.95.

View Our Latest Report on ExxonMobil

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $149.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $154.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.54. The stock has a market cap of $619.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.19. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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