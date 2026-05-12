Raelipskie Partnership Purchases 24,755 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Raelipskie Partnership boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,574 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.7% of Raelipskie Partnership's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Raelipskie Partnership's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 590,650 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,003,220. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $98.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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