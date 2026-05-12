Raelipskie Partnership Purchases Shares of 18,843 PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000. PepsiCo makes up about 1.1% of Raelipskie Partnership's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,483,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,875,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,499,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,356,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,617,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,912,476,000 after purchasing an additional 958,701 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,902,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,250,290,000 after purchasing an additional 118,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 30.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 8,641,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,207,230,000 after buying an additional 1,995,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $170.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $149.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $204.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48. The firm's 50 day moving average is $156.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. PepsiCo's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's payout ratio is 89.32%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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