Raiffeisen Bank International AG Grows Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,141 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $14,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 134,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 68,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 32,032 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Marvell Technology Trading Up 11.1%

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $280.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.57 billion, a PE ratio of 96.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $324.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s planned addition to the S&P 500 on June 22 is driving buying interest, since index funds and ETFs will need to add the stock. Why Is Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Soaring Today

Marvell’s planned addition to the S&P 500 on June 22 is driving buying interest, since index funds and ETFs will need to add the stock. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates for Marvell and kept a Buy rating, signaling stronger profit expectations ahead.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates for Marvell and kept a Buy rating, signaling stronger profit expectations ahead. Positive Sentiment: The company said CFO Willem Meintjes will retire and be replaced by Dan Durn, a move some analysts viewed as a smooth transition rather than a disruption. Marvell Announces CFO Transition

The company said CFO Willem Meintjes will retire and be replaced by Dan Durn, a move some analysts viewed as a smooth transition rather than a disruption. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm remains high around Marvell’s AI infrastructure exposure, especially in optical interconnects and custom silicon, which continues to support the stock’s longer-term rally.

Investor enthusiasm remains high around Marvell’s AI infrastructure exposure, especially in optical interconnects and custom silicon, which continues to support the stock’s longer-term rally. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on whether the recent surge makes Marvell too expensive to buy now, reflecting valuation concerns rather than a clear change in fundamentals.

Several articles focused on whether the recent surge makes Marvell too expensive to buy now, reflecting valuation concerns rather than a clear change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Recent pullbacks show some traders are worried the S&P 500 inclusion could become a “sell-the-news” event after a very sharp year-to-date move.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $430,501.23. This represents a 72.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Melius Research set a $220.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 18th. KGI Securities raised Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $218.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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